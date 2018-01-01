We like to shine a light on opportunities available to electrical contractors. We seek out projects ECs are working on, unearth new products that help you get the job done, and make sure we’re all up to speed on the various c...
It’s not really surprising when a utility in California or Massachusetts announces plans to up its game in the renewable-energy marketplace—air pollution and greenhouse-gas concerns long have been at the forefront for utility...
Each National Electrical Code (NEC) revision cycle seems to result in a multitude of changes in Article 210, Part III, which covers required lighting and receptacle outlets. There are so many changes in each new Code that ele...
One of the many new additions to the 2018 edition of NFPA 70E is the term “priority,” which states, “105.4, Priority: Hazard elimination shall be the first priority in the implementation of safety-related work practices.” Haz...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. If you have a query about the National Electrical Code (NEC), Jim will help you solve it. Send questions to codefaqs@gmail.com . Answers are based on the 2017 NE...
In my January column, to start off your new year with fresh thinking, I posed seven scenarios. The key question in each was whether the electrical contractor acted reasonably. Before you read the answers below, pull out the J...
The U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) recently published the report “2015 U.S. Lighting Market Characterization,” an excellent resource for lighting market analysis and business planning. One thing is clear: The lighting market...
While in a tire store recently, I observed a major electrical safety hazard. It was bad enough that someone could have been injured or killed if the problem had not been swiftly attended to. An installation of EMT conduit was...
To comply with OSHA regulations and other standards such as NFPA 101, Life Safety Code, and NFPA 70, National Electrical Code, lighting installed in temporary and permanent locations has to meet specific safety requirements.
In fiber optics, color codes relay a lot of vital information. They help electrical contractors determine which fiber, cable or connector they are working with and ensure the installation is correct. How well do you know fiber optic color codes?