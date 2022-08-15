Electric vehicles aren’t just for California drivers. Other states are transitioning away from internal combustion engines, and they are investing in the infrastructure to make that possible. The Missouri Department of...
Moving households away from fossil fuels and toward green energy solutions will require much more electricity—two to three times more, according to the Rewiring America Handbook. A modern American household will need...
On Aug. 15-21, 2022, OSHA is holding its annual Safe + Sound Week. This nationwide event recognizes successful workplace health and safety programs and offers information and ideas to improve workplace safety. Although...
The World Food Programme, a humanitarian organization that provides food assistance to millions throughout the world, billed 2022 as “a year of unprecedented hunger.” Topping the list of reasons the organization blames for...
LED technology has transformed the lighting industry in recent years. At the same time, buildings’ energy efficiency has become a top priority in the fight against carbon emissions. A study by market research firm Guidehouse...
Progress through politics comes in awkward jumbles. On Aug. 7, 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (H.R. 5376). The legislation represented about a year of back-and-forth negotiations between...
In the category of nerdy energy news that can make a difference, a new proposed rule from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) promises to help clear the enormous backlog of renewable energy projects now in line to...
A review of protection techniques for hazardous (classified) locations reveals descriptive information about each under the “division” and “zone” classification systems. The type of protection technique permitted in a...
Electrical wiring in hazardous (classified) locations is significantly more restrictive than wiring in general unclassified locations. Good design ingenuity for systems in these environments is to locate as much of the electrical wiring and equipment outside the classified location. The basic approach of addressing the hazardous (classified) location is to remove one or more components of the fire triangle—oxygen, fuel and an ignition source—to reduce the possibility of an explosion. Electrical installations present significant ignition sources for these environments.