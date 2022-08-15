Electrical wiring in hazardous (classified) locations is significantly more restrictive than wiring in general unclassified locations. Good design ingenuity for systems in these environments is to locate as much of the electrical wiring and equipment outside the classified location. The basic approach of addressing the hazardous (classified) location is to remove one or more components of the fire triangle—oxygen, fuel and an ignition source—to reduce the possibility of an explosion. Electrical installations present significant ignition sources for these environments.