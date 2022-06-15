More Stories From This Issue

The Pole Truth

Julie Mazur
Utility poles are made of wood that is pressure-treated with chemicals. This protects them from insects and weather, and helps them last longer. But on the practical daily side, it makes it harder to hammer staples into them...
How to Prevent Sunburn

OBJECTIVES Upon completion of this safety talk, participants will understand the importance of preventing sunburn and methods to do so. Since sun exposure is known to be the No. 1 cause of all skin cancer types, the best way...
