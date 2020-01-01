According to a new report from Wood Mackenzie, 546 microgrids were installed in the United States during 2019, more than during any previous year. While the total number of microgrids reached a new high, the actual annual...
As more renewable capacity comes online, utilities need to take steps to efficiently deliver that power over the grid. Some parts of the country are farther along than others in meeting that challenge. To that end, utilities...
According to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), the issues surrounding COVID-19 have delayed construction of new electric generation projects. “According to the U.S...
The New England Ratepayers Association has lost its bid to have the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) mandate utilities to pay wholesale prices to homeowners who practice net metering using solar panels and other...
In my May 2020 Fiber Optics column, I mentioned seeing a crew pulling cable in my neighborhood in a way that was likely to do significant damage to the cable. Now I’ll share with you some of the photos I took and analyze what...
On July 15, the White House issued a final rule designed to modernize and accelerate environmental reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), with the stated goal of allowing infrastructure projects to be...
As more sophisticated devices in the home generate their own data streams, a unique market is also emerging for that information. According to a recent report from the research firm Guidehouse Insights, revenue for that data...
Recently, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), which provides electricity for local power companies and business customers while serving almost 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states, gave the green light to...
The construction of a fiber optic cable plant is a complicated process that often involves heavy equipment, rights of way and avoiding other utilities. How well do you know the processes involved in fiber optic cable plant construction?