I like to learn something new every day. Today I learned that you should clean wood floors with a slightly damp cloth. Vinegar is acidic, ammonia is alkaline and oil soap can leave a residue. You’re welcome. I know from...
This briefing outlines the key steps involved with voltage testing. An employee performing voltage testing must follow the accepted procedure for checking for the presence of voltage and take the necessary steps to verify its...
A decade ago, electric vehicles (EVs) started gaining traction on the U.S. East and West Coasts and in Texas, but movement away from petroleum-fueled vehicles seemed to stall in the Midwest. Even so, as early as 2010, the...
Most people picture lineworkers—whether installing, repairing and maintaining electrical power lines and all subsequent energized and de-energized equipment—in bucket trucks or climbing up poles. When transmission lines or...
There is some confusion in the electrical industry with respect to the application of arc flash equipment labeling as seen in NFPA 70E Section 130.5(H). The question is this: when is arc flash equipment labeling an...
I was listening to an interview with Green bay packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in which he was asked, “Do you think about what the future holds for you after this season?” His response was, “While I don’t want to get stuck...
Bret Toelkes knows a thing or two about what can go wrong on a project and harm a worker. Toelkes is the project superintendent and safety director at DL Smith Electric Inc., Topeka, Kan. Here, he shares how his decades of...