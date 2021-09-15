Momentum for electric vehicles (EVs) has been building for years, as society looks for ways to cut its dependence on fossil fuels and reduce its emissions of greenhouse gases. A number of developments are helping to...
NEC Chapter 5 provides requirements for special occupancies and specific rules for electrical equipment installed and operated in hazardous (classified) locations, such as fuel dispensing facilities, chemical plants and bulk...
My Inspiration for this column came from a discussion on a Facebook nostalgia group. The question was “Who remembers the Great Northeast Blackout [of 1965]?” I scanned the various posts about where people were and how they...
One of the protection techniques recognized in 500.7(K) in Article 500, covering general protection installations in a hazardous location, is the use of a combustible-gas-detection system. In the years since the 2002 National...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. Send questions about the National Electrical Code (NEC) to Jim at codefaqs@gmail.com. Answers are based on the 2020 NEC. Is an Airbnb space a guest room? The...
Remember when the basic portable personal light for trade workers was a flashlight 8–12 inches long with a small incandescent bulb powered by two D batteries? More powerful models required three D batteries. The flashlight...
In the past, I have written briefly about legal obligations for electrical estimators. Most of my comments have been in reference to the language found in electrical specifications. In this article, I cover several sources of...
Several of the Fiber Optic Association’s (FOA) directors are experienced fiber techs and trainers interested in methods of delivering and assessing the effectiveness of online training. Needless to say, our discussions have...
We’re bombarded by news of fiber optic networks—fiber to the home, 5G cellular backhaul, data centers and more. Managers involved with designing, installing and operating these networks need to be familiar with them. How well do you understand fiber optic networks?