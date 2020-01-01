The news is filled with nature’s growing fury. In Louisiana and Texas, Hurricane Laura has left a wake of destruction and hundreds of thousands of residents and businesses without power. Entergy, the regional utility, is...
Originally postponed from August, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s seventh annual Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction event took place Sept. 14-18. The fall prevention stand-down is a national...
According to a recent report by the Department of Energy’s U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), “U.S. Shipments of Solar Photovoltaic Modules Increase as Prices Continue to Fall,” sales of solar panels continue to...
Just because workers have been trained on safety practices, doesn’t mean they know how to avoid injury or even death from electrical shock. That is what Littelfuse found when the Chicago-based circuit protection manufacturer...
I often get questions regarding detector placement in difficult areas, and most of the time the answer lies in the Annex A to NFPA 72 of the National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code. I will cover the most common questions here...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. Send questions about the National Electrical Code (NEC) to Jim at codefaqs@gmail.com. Answers are based on the 2020 NEC. Service conductors Does the NEC permit...
Social distancing, self-quarantining, travel restrictions. It’s no secret, COVID-19 has upended business as usual. Is 2020 over yet? Before I go further, I truly hope this column finds you and your family safe and well during...
Some of the most challenging electrical installations involve healthcare. From major hospitals to clinics in pharmacies, anyone who is not intimately familiar with the intricacies of medical headwalls, major electrical...
The coronavirus pandemic has forced training to move completely online and instructors are using technology to deliver necessary programs to keep employees safe. OSHA publication 2254 covers training requirements applicable to the construction industry.
Many aspects of a fiber optic project concern a manager, but the ultimate issue is the “deliverables”—the final information that must be provided to prove the project is complete and installation was done properly. How familiar are you with the deliverables of a fiber optic installation project?