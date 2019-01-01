When we discuss our work in fiber optics with people who are not communications contractors or installers, many people assume we work with medical fiber optics because that’s the fiber optics most people are familiar with....
Advent Systems, Inc., Elmhurst, Ill., provides low-voltage services in the areas of security and CCTV management systems, audio/visual, network cabling, and paging/sound masking. It operates out of two locations with a total...
NFPA 72 describes three types of fire alarm testing: acceptance testing for new systems, re-accep-tance testing for modifications to systems and periodic testing for the ongoing testing of existing fire alarm systems. Over...
Depending on where you live, there are maybe large groups of historical or cultural properties, or possibly only a few that will need your services. As a professional electrical contractor, you have the training and ability...
In the first quarter of 2019, the United States installed 2.7 gigawatts of solar-photovoltaic cells. This is a record number of installations, the most in the first quarter of any year, according to the Solar Energy...
Every construction company —no matter its size or specialty—depends on computers and the software installed on the machines. Computing manages office operations, finances, company assets, field operations—everything. If you...
The National Electrical Contractors Association is a strong and vibrant organization. I see it every day in my interactions at Rosendin Electric and with the committed NECA staff around the country. Our progress over the past...
OSHA’s HAZARD COMMUNICATION STANDARD (HCS) is intended to ensure hazards in all chemicals are classified, and that information concerning these hazards is communicated to employers and employees through container labeling,...
Two recent emphasis programs that OSHA has initiated are Trench Safety and Fall Protection. These are enforcement strategies designed and implemented at the regional and area office levels. With the recent increase in excavation and fall incidents around the country, let’s review a few important requirements.
Data centers and wireless networks are two of the largest and fastest growing fiber optic applications. Both are rapidly evolving to meet customer needs.