More Stories From This Issue

Integrated Systems
Sep 2019

Other Tricks

By
Jim Hayes
When we discuss our work in fiber optics with people who are not communications contractors or installers, many people assume we work with medical fiber optics because that’s the fiber optics most people are familiar with....
Laser
Integrated Systems
Sep 2019

Chalk It up to Experience

By
William Atkinson
Advent Systems, Inc., Elmhurst, Ill., provides low-voltage services in the areas of security and CCTV management systems, audio/visual, network cabling, and paging/sound masking. It operates out of two locations with a total...
Advent Systems, Inc.
Integrated Systems
Sep 2019

History in the Making

By
Wayne D. Moore
Depending on where you live, there are maybe large groups of historical or cultural properties, or possibly only a few that will need your services. As a professional electrical contractor, you have the training and ability...
St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York
Your Business
Sep 2019

Cool Tools: Construction Software

By
Jeff Griffin
Every construction company —no matter its size or specialty—depends on computers and the software installed on the machines. Computing manages office operations, finances, company assets, field operations—everything. If you...
3-D construction tools and equipment laying on top of a tablet.
Your Business
Sep 2019

Charging Forward

By
Larry Beltramo
The National Electrical Contractors Association is a strong and vibrant organization. I see it every day in my interactions at Rosendin Electric and with the committed NECA staff around the country. Our progress over the past...
NECA President Larry Beltramo sits at his desk
Safety
Sep 2019

U.S. Lags Behind Global HazCom Standard

By
Tom O'Connor
OSHA’s HAZARD COMMUNICATION STANDARD (HCS) is intended to ensure hazards in all chemicals are classified, and that information concerning these hazards is communicated to employers and employees through container labeling,...
HazCom GHS
Home
© 2003-2019. All rights reserved. Electrical Contractor Magazine