In February, IEEE Access published an article outlining a study by Jesse Aronstein and David W. Carrier, “Molded Case Circuit Breakers—Some Holes in the Electrical Safety Net.” The study claims testing found certain brands of...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. If you have a query about the National Electrical Code (NEC), Jim will help you solve it. Send questions to codefaqs@gmail.com . Answers are based on the 2017 NE...
Do you know where Ben Franklin flew his famous kite to test the nature of lightning and electricity? It was in Philadelphia. Coincidentally, the City of Brotherly Love also is where the biggest show in electrical construction...
Article 430 in the National Electrical Code (NEC) covers motors, motor branch-circuit and feeder conductors and their protection, motor overload protection, motor control circuits, motor controllers, and motor control centers...
During a recent summer thunderstorm, I was looking out the living room window when a blinding white light flashed accompanied by a deafening, crackling bang. I didn’t need a power quality monitor to know what that was, nor di...
Someday, all personal identification may be stored on chips implanted in our bodies. Until then, smartphones as mobile credentials are steadily becoming the access-control technology of choice for physical security. It’s easy...
The National Electrical Safety Code (NESC) is published by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). The latest edition is designated as ANSI C2 2017. This article examines the basics of the NESC relative...
Allison-Smith Co., Smyrna, Ga., has been doing low-voltage installations since the 1980s, when it began working with IBM to install cable on its projects that involved connecting personal computers to each other. The company...
Mobile apps, online training and video conferencing have made managing safety and adhering to OSHA and NFPA requirements for safety documentation easier and more streamlined. What do you know about managing these safety requirements?
Multimode fiber has been around a long time and is still being used in many premises cabling applications. There also are continuous upgrades in multimode technology. How well have you kept up with multimode fiber technology and applications?