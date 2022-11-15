More Stories From This Issue

Toolbox Talk: Floor Openings

Objectives Upon completion of this safety talk, participants will be able to: Understand the risks associated with floor openings Be familiar with ways to secure an opening in a floor Floor openings are common at most job...
To Be or Not to Be?

Wesley L. Wheeler
To be or not to be a safety leader, that is the question. Is there a nobler calling than to watch out and care for those under our influence? Are we after fame and fortune, or do we pursue the certainty that our colleagues...
