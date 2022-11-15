Objectives Upon completion of this safety talk, participants will be able to: Understand the risks associated with floor openings Be familiar with ways to secure an opening in a floor Floor openings are common at most job...
Can we actually attain zero accidents in our organizations, or is that just the new buzzword everyone is using to demonstrate, at least on paper, that they are committed to safety? I would argue that it’s probably a little...
The use of cellular antennas and other radio frequency (RF) generating devices has grown drastically over the past 30 years, driven by increased demand for cellular service. Since 1985, worldwide cellular subscriber...
Practical application of NFPA 70E requirements necessitates that an employer and their qualified employees have a solid understanding of all rules in their workplace’s standard. However, NFPA 70E cannot address every possible...
For Allen Sloan, director of safety for the Los Angeles County NECA (LA NECA)/IBEW Local 11/Labor Management Cooperative Committee (LMCC) in Pasadena, Calif., advising workers and their contractor employers on safety best...
As technology becomes more complex and embedded in all aspects of society, so does demand for Building Industry Consultation Services International (BICSI) training. No one knows this better than Marty McRae, a certified...
To be or not to be a safety leader, that is the question. Is there a nobler calling than to watch out and care for those under our influence? Are we after fame and fortune, or do we pursue the certainty that our colleagues...