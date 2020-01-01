More Stories From This Issue

Safety Leader
Safety
Nov 2020

Toolbox Talk: Cold-Weather PPE

Toolbox Talk is a series of informational guides designed to help contractors hold short safety meetings on the job site. Use the provided discussion questions to help start a safety conversation. Choosing the Right Clothing...
Safety Leader
Safety
Nov 2020

From the Field: Marty Rouse

By
Katie Kuehner-Hebert
If you want to be successful in safety, you must be willing to listen—and be compassionate, said Marty Rouse, vice president of safety, CSP, CHST, STS-C, Rosendin Electric Inc., San Jose, Calif. I caught up with Rouse to...
