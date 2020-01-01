People are fallible and human error often causes accidents, so assessing worker performance is an important part of maintaining a safe work environment. Incidents can be avoided by understanding what contributes to human...
Heading into this winter, there are many questions regarding influenza and the current novel coronavirus pandemic. Both can cause serious illness, hospitalization and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC...
When the novel coronavirus struck the United States in March, the Carolinas Electrical Training Institute (CETI), Charlotte, N.C., and the Electrical Training Alliance of Jacksonville (ETAJ), Jacksonville, Fla., were...
The year 2020 has been challenging and more unusual than any other we have experienced and is one that will certainly stay with us for a long time. We’ve seen a worldwide pandemic affecting each one of us as well as the...
OSHA standards require a workplace free from exposure to electrical hazards. Electrical safety in the workplace is achieved through (1) adherence to applicable installation requirements in NFPA 70, the National Electrical...
Toolbox Talk is a series of informational guides designed to help contractors hold short safety meetings on the job site. Use the provided discussion questions to help start a safety conversation. Choosing the Right Clothing...
If you want to be successful in safety, you must be willing to listen—and be compassionate, said Marty Rouse, vice president of safety, CSP, CHST, STS-C, Rosendin Electric Inc., San Jose, Calif. I caught up with Rouse to...
The 2021 edition of NFPA 70E Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace was recently released and is available at www.nfpa.org/70e. Each approved revision and update to NFPA 70E standards supersedes all previous editions. Are you up to date?