Ideally, all of you readers operate in electrically safe working conditions. The outlook of your employees also plays a part in how you and they work. We believe SAFETY LEADER’s purpose is to support and educate safety...
For Central Florida Electrical JATC apprentices, it’s part of the job to keep Buzz Lightyear and other Disney characters moving and talking for guests of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. Since the 1990s, the Winter Park...
In a leadership role, it is very easy to say, “Here’s the job and let’s get it done.” Today’s worker may not react to that in a positive way because they may seek more involvement and input as well as some autonomy in...
When I talk about safety with electricians, I typically ask, “How many people have firsthand knowledge of what electricity feels like?” Or “Who knows a fellow electrician that seems like they might have been shocked just a...
Article 100 contains definitions that are essential to the proper application of NFPA 70E. Three separate boundaries are defined in this article. Two are shock protection boundaries—the limited approach boundary (LAB) and...
As each year gets warmer, the concern for occupational heat-related injuries and illnesses grows. Therefore, precautionary measures should be taken to protect workers. High temperatures can impair thinking, slow response time...
It’s particularly satisfying to craft a safety program from the ground up—one that emphasizes practical and hands-on training and prepares electricians for real-life hazardous situations instead of just informational pieces...