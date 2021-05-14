As the face of safety at your company, a key to your success is getting everyone on the same page. By everyone, I mean the workers and management in this quest for achieving a positive safety culture. Sometimes, top...
Before COVID-19, it would have been rare to find a first-year electrical apprentice learning DC theory on a laptop at their kitchen table. But since the pandemic, this situation is not so unusual. Joint Apprenticeship...
OSHA is responsible for creating and enforcing regulations that keep the American workforce safe. However, the agency cannot effectively do so without the input of employers, employees and other industry stakeholders. For...
In NFPA 70E 2021, the requirements for an electrical safety program (ESP) are relocated from Section 110.1 to 110.5. This revision in no way diminishes the importance of the ESP. It was part of a logical reorganization of...
Toolbox Talk is a series of informational guides designed to help contractors hold short safety meetings on the job site. Use the provided discussion questions to help start a safety conversation. Hazards and mitigation...
“A safe job is a profitable job,” said Haley N. Masbruch, project manager and service coordinator at Danard Electric Inc. in Tacoma, Wash. I spoke to Masbruch to learn more about how maintaining a safe workplace benefits...
Related Video
QUIZ: A Perfect Marriage
Being familiar with the NFPA 70E requirements for electrical safety is key to staying safe when working with and around electricity. To complement and support OSHA’s electrical requirements, NFPA 70E provides the “how” to comply with the “shall” in federal regulations.