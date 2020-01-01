To develop a safety program, one needs to address challenges associated with such responsibilities. For instance, look at often duplicate or conflicting information regarding productivity, safety, host requirements...
In February, Forest Electric, Edison, N.J., celebrated four years without a lost-time injury. Adam Ashton, general superintendent, explains how the company makes safety such a top priority. What’s the secret of your success...
Toolbox Talk is a series of informational guides designed to help contractors hold short safety meetings on the job site. Use the provided discussion questions to help start a safety conversation with your workers. TOOLBOX...
In the 2018 edition of NFPA 70E, a new Section 105.4, “Priority,” was added to clearly state hazard elimination is the first priority in implementing safety-related work practices. The informational note (IN) following this...
When we talk about recordable incidents under the guise of OSHA, we are always thinking about the numbers. Where do we fall in a specific quartile against other similar size companies and competitors? Does our experience-...
MAY IS NATIONAL ELECTRICAL SAFETY MONTH The theme for this year’s National Electrical Safety Month is Smart Home. This month, the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) showcases resources focusing on the...
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, NECA has postponed the 2020 NECA Safety Professionals Conference (NSPC), presented by WESTEX by Milliken, which was to take place in Scottsdale, Ariz., May 18–20. The NSPC will now be held Oct. 5...
According to a report from the Center for Construction Research and Training, construction workers have been hit the hardest by opioids. “Recent state-level studies of opioid overdose deaths show that construction workers are...
While May is recognized as Electrical Safety Month, everyone should always practice safety when working with or around electrical circuits and equipment. Ensure proper ground prongs are in place and not removed from attachment plugs. Don’t swim around docks and marinas where electrical shock hazards could be present in the water. Test your safety know-how.