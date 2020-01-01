More Stories From This Issue

Safety Leader
Safety
May 2020

Hand Safety

Toolbox Talk is a series of informational guides designed to help contractors hold short safety meetings on the job site. Use the provided discussion questions to help start a safety conversation with your workers. TOOLBOX...
Opioids Hit Construction Industry Hard

By
William Atkinson
According to a report from the Center for Construction Research and Training, construction workers have been hit the hardest by opioids. “Recent state-level studies of opioid overdose deaths show that construction workers are...
