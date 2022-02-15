NFPA 70E requires that each employer implement and document an electrical safety program (ESP). During the 2021 revision cycle of NFPA 70E, new requirements were added to include an electrically safe work condition (ESWC)...
As we embark on another year in our uncertain world, I’d like to challenge you to think about the following statement: Safety is a core value in our company. Protecting our employees, our most valuable asset, is our most...
Although they are extremely useful in moving heavy, bulky items, Forklifts do come with some significant dangers. It is estimated that nearly 100 people are injured in forklift accidents every day, amounting to more than 60...
This briefing explains the need for hearing protection and familiarizes users with various types. Workers need to use hearing protection when job-site noise level is hazardous. This raises questions such as, what protective...
A great deal has changed over the years when it comes to managing safety for lineworkers, said Dan Gadacz, CSP, ASP, CUSP, and vice president of safety for Power Corporation of America (PCA) in Port Orange, Fla. Gadacz began...
Have you ever searched for your glasses and found them pushed up on top of your head? Me neither. Our first feature is about learning how to look better—not at yourself, but at your surroundings. Chuck Ross introduces us to...
QUIZ: OSHA Training Requirements Review
Understanding the training requirements found in the OSHA standards is critical. Having qualified trainers, ensuring proper content and documenting employee training and refreshers are all the employer’s responsibility. They must follow proper guidelines and procedures. For more information, see OSHA publication 2254, “Training Requirements in OSHA Standards,” or visit www.OSHA.gov.