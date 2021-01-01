More Stories From This Issue

Safety Leader
Safety
Feb 2021

Toolbox Talk: Keeping Eyes Safe

Toolbox Talk is a series of informational guides designed to help contractors hold short safety meetings on the job site. Use the provided discussion questions to help start a safety conversation. Your eyes are one of your...
Safety Leader
Safety
Feb 2021

OSHA May Come Knocking More Frequently

By
William Atkinson
Forewarned is forearmed: if you owe money to OSHA as a result of one or more recent citations, it may be in your best interest to make payments now, rather than later, to prevent additional financial and nonfinancial problems...
A person with a pen doing paperwork
Home
© 2003-2021. All rights reserved. Electrical Contractor Magazine