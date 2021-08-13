August is Heat Awareness Month and OSHA has many resources and guidance documents to assist employers and employees when working in these conditions. OSHA and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health have collaborated on a heat index app that helps workers understand the relationship of temperature and humidity on a person’s body and when taking precautions from heat-related conditions. It also includes safety tips for heat stress, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. You can get the app on the Apple App Store and Google Play.