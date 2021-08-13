More Stories From This Issue

Director's Note: Is It Hot in Here?

By
Julie Mazur,
Wes Wheeler
I was in California recently and experienced the soaring temperatures. Back in D.C., the weather is oppressively humid and even less pleasant. Wes and I work inside now, but we really feel for those of you working outside in...
Toolbox Talk: Temporary Wiring

These briefings are intended to help contractors hold safety meetings on the job site. Temporary wiring for construction activities involves many phases of work: Determine which codes apply. Determine the power requirements...
