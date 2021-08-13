I was in California recently and experienced the soaring temperatures. Back in D.C., the weather is oppressively humid and even less pleasant. Wes and I work inside now, but we really feel for those of you working outside in...
One of the most difficult accomplishments for a leader is gaining their employees’ trust. Many managers struggle with this aspect of their job. They believe that to establish trust, they need to integrate themselves into the...
Bringing clarity to contractors about construction safety and OSHA standards has become a quest for Palmer Hickman, director of code and safety curriculum and training at the Electrical Training Alliance, Bowie, Md. He said...
Almost half of the U.S. population is vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the centers for Disease Control and prevention, so a return to the workplace is inevitable. Many in the construction industry were required to be...
When implementing electrically safe work practices in accordance with the requirements of NFPA 70E, one must apply all rules in the standard. We cannot simply jump to Article 130 and apply the requirements for work involving...
These briefings are intended to help contractors hold safety meetings on the job site. Temporary wiring for construction activities involves many phases of work: Determine which codes apply. Determine the power requirements...
Duwayne Herrmann, Jr. is the operations manager and master electrician for D&H Electrical Services in Beaumont, Texas. He is also in charge of safety. While Herrmann doesn’t consider himself a “safety professional,” he...
QUIZ: Are You Heat-Aware?
August is Heat Awareness Month and OSHA has many resources and guidance documents to assist employers and employees when working in these conditions. OSHA and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health have collaborated on a heat index app that helps workers understand the relationship of temperature and humidity on a person’s body and when taking precautions from heat-related conditions. It also includes safety tips for heat stress, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. You can get the app on the Apple App Store and Google Play.