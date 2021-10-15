According to an August 2021 report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. electric power markets are undergoing such a significant structural change that the EIA estimates it will result in the...
As the effort to reduce carbon emissions intensifies and renewable capacity increases around the globe, the demand for energy storage is also surging. The market for energy storage is poised to grow by a factor of more than...
Montgomery County, Md., built its first community solar project that will serve low- and moderate-income (LMI) households, according to a press release from Groundswell, which developed the project. The 273-kilowatt (kW)...
The demand for net zero energy buildings is increasing because of legislation from various governmental bodies and increasing public support. Boston passed the Building Emissions Reduction and Disclosure Ordinance (BERDO)...
While electrical contractors can end up putting their lives at risk on the job, it is also possible for them to do the same while driving to and from job sites. In September, the National Safety Council (NSC) released...
Underwriters Laboratories (UL) announced a new digital platform and a third-party certification initiative designed to help building safety and fire professionals increase their safety protocols, demonstrate best practices...
The 25 winners of the NECA Showstopper Awards were announced on Sunday, Oct. 10. The annual Showstopper Showcase at the NECA Convention and Trade Show highlights products and services recently introduced to the market. Open...
Wayne State University, Detroit, took home first place in the 2021 ELECTRI International/NECA Electrical Contracting Innovation Challenge (ECIC). Second place went to Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa, and in third place was...
Conductors and equipment covered by the NEC are acceptable only if the authority having jurisdiction (AHJ) approves them. Certified (listed) electrical products and equipment often serve as the AHJ’s basis for approval. A product must be listed where the NEC includes a requirement that equipment be listed. Are you familiar with other installation factors that the AHJ will verify in the approval process?