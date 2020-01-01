According to a report by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), consumption of renewable energy in the United States grew for the fourth year in a row, reaching a record 11.5 quadrillion...
Powerhome Solar, which provides solar energy services for residential customers and business owners in nine states, is working to bring up to 100 jobs to Knoxville, Tenn. The solar energy and efficiency service company...
According to the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), Washington, D.C., the U.S. wind industry added 9,132 megawatts (MW) of new wind capacity in 2019, which is the third strongest year ever for domestic installations...
Innovation has been the driving force of change in the energy industry in recent years. While the demand for change is strong, the challenge of paying for new energy technology remains formidable. In the spirit of change...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. Send questions about the National Electrical Code (NEC) to Jim at codefaqs@gmail.com. Answers are based on the 2020 NEC. Doors swings Why doesn’t 110.26 require...
New Section 680.4 in Article 680 in the 2020 National Electrical Code enables the authority having jurisdiction (AHJ) to require periodic inspection and testing of swimming pools, fountains and similar installations such as...
In 1996, when the National Electrical Contractors Association was developing National Electrical Installation Standards (NEIS) for the electrical construction industry, the initial effort included the development of NECA 1...
When I was first involved with the NEC , there were several ad hoc subcommittees. Some were assigned a very specific task to meet over lunch or in the evenings during a committee meeting. Others met between the panel meetings...
Section 110.12 requires equipment to be installed in a neat and workmanlike manner, but it never tells users how to accomplish that. Good workmanship is often in the eyes of the beholder and is directly related to the training and experience of the installer.