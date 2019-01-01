Too many people look at NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code,as a design manual and feel using the book is all that is necessary when designing a fire alarm system. Others assume that if they know how to put...
According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC), enacted in 2006, has created over 200,000 jobs and $140 billion in private sector investment. However, the ITC is scheduled...
Technology company Itron, Inc., Liberty Lake, Wash., released Disaster Preparedness: Itron Resourcefulness Insight Report that details the results of a survey of 300 utility executives and 500 consumer utility ratepayers. The...
Silicon Valley is known for disruption, so when the mayor of the high-tech industry’s hometown, San Jose, suggested a split from the major utility there, it wasn't entirely out of character. Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E)...
FPL SolarTogether, a new project announced by Florida Power & Light (FPL) is expected to almost double the amount of community solar online in the United States. Currently, there are 1,523 megawatts (MW) of community solar...
In September, the United Nations Economic Council on Europe (UNECE) and Pittsburgh’s Green Building Alliance (GBA) agreed to establish Pittsburgh’s International Centre of Excellence on High Performance Buildings. Following...
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a solar farm coming to Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia. One of the D.C. region’s airports may soon feature one of the largest solar facilities in Northern...
Following the unprecedented power blackout by PG&E during the week of Oct. 7 that affected almost 800,000 homes and businesses, up to a total of 2 million people in the state, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC)...
Chapter 3 of the National Electrical Code provides rules related to wiring methods and materials, specifically the electrical wiring of branch circuits and feeders installed in premises wiring systems. Article 300 provides the general requirements while the other articles contain rules specifically related to wiring methods. How well do you know Chapter 3?