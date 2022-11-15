Despite its growing popularity, solar power remains a luxury that, typically, only more affluent households can afford, due mostly to the high costs of installation. However, recent statistics show that the technology is not...
Every project comes with large responsibilities, and life safety fire alarm systems most often represent a small portion of the total quote for work in the building. It is most often the last system installed in the building...
Harvesting wind energy is not new, but scientists from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore designed a new device to harness and store it as electricity. This low-cost device, called a wind harvester, can transform...
The role of buildings in advancing clean and efficient energy technology has been well established. Now buildings are getting smarter and are connecting to form their own communities that achieve even greater levels of energy...
The global mobile light tower market, valued at $1.9 billion in 2021, is expected to reach a $3.1 billion valuation by 2031. A September 2022 report published by Allied Market Research details the causes and trends leading to...
Virtually every industry is becoming increasingly data-driven to keep up with today’s fast-paced business landscape. Big data solutions are essential for modern companies, as they help streamline operations, boost...
Skilled laborers are needed across the nation. The shortage has affected overall construction costs and the recovery from Hurricane Ian, among many other localized issues. Increasing the number of vocational school graduates...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. Send questions about the National Electrical Code (NEC) to Jim at codefaqs@gmail.com. Answers are based on the 2020 NEC. Circuit directory marking language Are...