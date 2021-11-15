As an important asset in the fight against global warming, electric vehicles (EVs) are expanding their role. A report from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (NEF), a market research provider, reveals that EV sales are globally on...
The infrastructure bill that was signed into law on Nov. 15 contains billions of dollars for numerous infrastructure projects, including more than $62 billion for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to fund a variety of...
Storage is a vital component in the expansion of renewable power and other clean energy technologies, all of which are essential to the Biden administration’s broader efforts to combat climate change. With that in mind, the...
Imagine a glass worktable, kitchen countertop, retail display or even an autonomous vehicle’s windshield that can supply power without all the cable spaghetti showing. Cohda Design Ltd. in Gateshead, England, has figured out...
According to a report from BloombergNEF, “Zero-Emission Vehicles Factbook,” which was prepared for COP26, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, global momentum toward zero-emissions road transport has accelerated...
As hackers sharpen their virtual tools to gain access to networks and systems, it’s clear that attacks are coming from every angle—and inching closer to the systems integration business. Cyber vulnerabilities continue to...
The growth in plug-in electric vehicles (EVs) can put strain on nearby transformers, causing overloads, premature aging and potential failures. Fortunately, there is a solution: installation of battery energy storage systems...
Dodge Data & Analytics released the fourth edition of its “World Green Building Trends SmartMarket Report 2021,” which makes a clear case that the design and construction industry is committed to building green. The study...
Understanding OSHA regulations is a constant challenge, and navigating OSHA requirements when dealing with a citation is critical to an investigation’s outcome. With penalties increasing in recent years, it is important to understand the monetary impact on an employer and how it can affect them if a second violation or citation is received. Managing safety is always important for the employer and employees. How much do you know about violations?