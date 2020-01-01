For Maryland to reach its Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard (RPS) by 2030—which requires 50% of electricity sold by utilities to come from renewable sources, with 14.5% from solar in particular—the state will need to...
According to a new report from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), Golden, Colo., the first three months of 2020 saw public electric vehicle (EV) supply equipment grow 7.6%. The report, “Electric Vehicle Charging...
Last month, we found the “low-hanging fruit” for reducing a residential electric bill: less-than-energy-efficient window air conditioning (A/C) units used during a heat wave. Figure 1 shows a two-day plot, demonstrating the...
The 2020 Edition of the National Electrical Code and the 2021 Edition of NFPA 70E define the term available fault current as: “The largest amount of current capable of being delivered at a point on the system during a short...
Sometime between the 1925 and 1933 National Electrical Codes , the maximum number of service disconnects changed from one or two disconnects to a maximum of six. I cannot verify the exact edition where the change occurred. I...
The National Electrical Code adoption process is continuously active. Jurisdictions that adopt and use the latest edition of the NEC have the benefits of a Code that has been developed and maintained by qualified technical...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. Send questions about the National Electrical Code (NEC) to Jim at codefaqs@gmail.com. Answers are based on the 2020 NEC. Psychiatrist’s office as patient care...
Futuristic smart cities have been envisioned for years. TV shows from the last century predicted amazing technological leaps. “Lost in Space,” an early 1960s sci-fi show, forecast interplanetary travel in 1997. It also...
It’s expected that installing optical fiber cables would require different tools than copper communications cables or electrical cables. How familiar are you with some of the specialized tools used in fiber optics?