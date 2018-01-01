According to a new report released by Dodge Data & Analytics, titled "World Green Building Trends 2018 SmartMarket Report," 47 percent of those participating in the survey upon which the report is based expect to do more than...
On November 13, a total of 216 mayors representing cities in all 50 states signed an updated letter calling for continued deployment of solar power. "Cities and towns are natural centers of electricity demand, have the...
A recent report published by the Association of Defense Communities outlines how the United States Department of Defense is improving energy reliability at domestic installations. “Beyond the Fenceline: Strengthening Military...
Earlier this year, Julie visited the Galileo Museum in Florence. She says, “You guys, this place is SO cool.” That’s where we got the cover photo. This late-16th-century box of measuring tools contains rulers, squares, a...
In South Carolina, electricity providers are ensuring everyone benefits from energy efficiency, and the federal government is helping them do it. Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a $13...
Electrical contractors who purchase LED luminaires should pay attention to the prices of these products because, according to Mike Watson, vice president and general manager of e-conolight (a division of Cree), prices are...
According to a new report from the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), based on an analysis of new government data, construction spending hit a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.329 trillion, and grew 5.5...
Not all shared renewable energy programs are created equal. Indeed, states like Minnesota and New York have commendable programs, while California and Connecticut get low grades, according to the Interstate Renewable Energy...