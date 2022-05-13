Contractors are increasingly forgoing manual billing and payment processes and adopting financial tech (fintech) apps specifically designed for the complexities of the construction industry. “We were doing everything with...
A coalition of states reaching across the country and into Canada is in the final stages of developing an action plan for the complete electrification of trucks and buses. This could spell substantial opportunities for ECs to...
Long-awaited news of continued broadband deployment to rural communities came in May as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced authorization of nearly $200 million ($199,336,695, to be exact) to fund new...
With the rising proliferation of smartphones around the world (over 78% penetration in 2020), connected mobile apps and integration with other services and technologies, there’s new opportunity emerging for systems...
California construction workers predominantly working outside or without air conditioning are among those most prone to heat-related illnesses—particularly as climate change makes the Golden State hotter, drier and more...
Artificial intelligence (A.I.) and analytics have transformed the camera from an “after-the-fact” technology to a smart, proactive device—maybe not a thinking one, per se, but certainly with plenty of intelligence to custom...
As electrical contractors, safety is always a high priority. The National Electrical Contractors Association offers many resources to help enhance contractors’ safety program and spotlight our industry’s commitment to keeping...
Increased safety in the workplace often comes in the form of reactive measures, known as “lagging indicators,” which come after the heels of an injury or incident. It is more effective to improve overall safety with a...
According to OSHA, falls are the leading cause of death in construction. During the first week of Electrical Safety Month, OSHA held its National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls. Test your fall-protection knowledge here.