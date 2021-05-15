The movement towards electrification is transforming the transportation sector. Electric vehicles, trucks, buses and other fleets account for most of the change, but another form of electric vehicle is also revving up for...
Once again it is Electrical Safety Month, and NFPA 70E continues to be at the forefront of electrical safety. However, not enough people are properly trained based on the requirements of this standard. Below are several...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. Send questions about the National Electrical Code (NEC) to Jim at codefaqs@gmail.com. Answers are based on the 2020 NEC. Any, all or two bonding methods An...
I was recently asked an interesting question involving parallel copper, aluminum and copper-clad aluminum conductors installed in parallel. The question was about 310.10(G), and whether cables installed in parallel must be...
May is Electrical Safety Month. As one of OSHA’s “Focus Four,” it is vital that appropriate attention is placed on attaining and maintaining electrical safety in the workplace, not just in May, but year-round. The National...
In healthcare today, short hospital stays are normal, and recovery at home or at a rehabilitation facility is common. When I was still at the NFPA, I heard a lot of concern about durable medical equipment (DME) installed in...
The laser—light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation—has been ranked by some, along with the transistor and computer, among the most important inventions of the 20th century. Narrow laser light beams are used for...
I recently read a specification phrase I had never seen before. It said, “For the purpose of derating, all neutrals shall be considered to be current-carrying conductors.” Estimators need to pay close attention to phrases...
The new technologies in fiber optic cables and cable plant installation are the micros: microcables, microducts and microtrenching. These can make cable plant installation easier, faster and cheaper. How well do you know the micros?