Codes & Standards
May 2020

Stay Within Sight

By
Michael Johnston
Requirements that help remove hazards The National Electrical Code includes more than 60 requirements to install a disconnecting means within sight from equipment. These requirements are safety-driven and ensure that workers...
Cool Tools
May 2020

Cabling Tools

By
Jeff Griffin
Getting wire and cable from the warehouse to the job site and installed to a project’s specifications requires logistical planning, execution and a variety of equipment and tools. Wire can be transported by several methods...
Integrated Systems
May 2020

Do You Know Who I Am?

By
Jim Romeo
Facial recognition has been a biometric technology under development for years. In the past, confidence in the technology waned as it presented risk of inaccuracy and even racial bias. The National Institutes of Standards and...
