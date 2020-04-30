Consider the irony: A state known for its mile-high neon billboards and slot machines with their flashy displays has taken up the fight for greater lamp efficiency. This month, Nevada state lawmakers voted to join a...
On May 11, the U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) gave final approval for a $1 billion installation in the Nevada desert 33 miles northeast of Las Vegas, which will be the largest solar-powered project in the United States. It...
The coronavirus pandemic and resulting shutdown has made an enormous dent in global energy demand, and the cumulative effects from a slow recovery and a possible second wave could be substantial, according a report by the...
On May 13, the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) published the guide, “GD 4-2020 COVID-19 Cleaning and Disinfecting Guidance for Electrical Equipment,” to help people in the electrical industry safely...
Unforeseen side effects of lockdowns and social distancing methods to combat the spread of the coronavirus include decreased energy demand and drops in pollution levels around the world. This year, the world may experience a...
Requirements that help remove hazards The National Electrical Code includes more than 60 requirements to install a disconnecting means within sight from equipment. These requirements are safety-driven and ensure that workers...
Getting wire and cable from the warehouse to the job site and installed to a project’s specifications requires logistical planning, execution and a variety of equipment and tools. Wire can be transported by several methods...
Facial recognition has been a biometric technology under development for years. In the past, confidence in the technology waned as it presented risk of inaccuracy and even racial bias. The National Institutes of Standards and...
Unlike many communication networks that use a standard cable type, fiber optic networks are generally built with custom cables engineered for each installation. Ultimately, a manager must approve the cable plant design and sign the purchase order. They have to make a decision—is this the right cable? Well, is it?
OSHA’s Falls Safety Stand Down Week and Construction Safety Week programs featuring job-site safety talks, hazard identification and employee training programs help workers recognize safety issues and use the proper control methods. Test your knowledge here.