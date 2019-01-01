In recent years, California has been hit with a number of massively destructive wildfires, some of which utility infrastructure has triggered, and the resulting liabilities have created financial stress for these utilities....
In an attempt to jump-start its residential solar business, Tesla has lowered the prices of its solar panels and solar equipment so much that they cost 16 percent less than the national average, according to an article in The...
Last week, OSHA announced the availability of $10.5 million in training grants for nonprofit organizations, including employer associations, labor unions, joint labor/management associations, state-funded colleges and...
The solar energy market has hit a remarkable milestone, hitting 2 million solar photovoltaic (PV) installations (residential, commercial and utility-scale solar), representing 70 gigawatts (GW) across the United States this...
The Department of Energy (DOE) is looking to fund early-stage research and development for advanced building construction techniques and practices focused on energy efficiency. In total, the DOE has $33.5 million up for grabs...
Los Angeles has adopted its own local version of a plan that has generated much media attention on Capitol Hill in recent months. In April, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti released the city’s own Green New Deal . It sets...
In a general context, a “qualified person” has a very broad definition. Outside of the codes and standards world, qualified means having the qualities, accomplishments, etc. that fit a person for a specific function, office...
since the first crude ladder-like climbing device was used thousands of years ago, there have been fall hazards. Ladder manufacturers today make safety a top priority, and their products include multiple design features to...
May is Electrical Safety Month. How well do you know the standards and regulations that keep you safe on the job? To access resources and informational videos related to consumer and workplace electrical safety developed by the Electrical Safety Foundation International, visit ESFI’s website at esfi.org.
My previous quiz focused on power meters and how they are used to make basic measurements. To measure loss, you need a test source in addition to a power meter. Are you familiar with the sources used for fiber optic testing? More information on optical power can be found in the Fiber Optics Association Guide at www.thefoa.org/tech/ref/testing/test/power.html.