For decades, California has led the country in its commitment to clean energy production and energy reduction, adopting solar rebate and net metering programs, and regularly updating its 30-plus-year-old energy efficiency sta...
The 2018 LightFair International Trade Show, the world's largest annual architectural and commercial light trade show and conference, was held in Chicago last week. Vendors displayed their latest technologies, and speakers sh...
Throughout its existence, nuclear power has battled concerns over safety and environmental impacts. At the same time, it has provided a valuable source of reliable and stable power as the nation's energy infrastructure underg...
Using or installing any electrical and electronic equipment improperly can create electrical hazards, as can cheaply made or unauthorized alternatives to legitimate devices. With new technologies come new potential electrical...
May is Electrical Safety month. However, as Jim Phillips reminds us in his Arc Flash Safety column , every day is electrical safety day. We know you know that. This issue looks at safety and ergonomics for electrical contract...
Working around electricity is dangerous, and to reduce the risk of electric shock and electrocution, electricians depend on a variety of personal protective equipment (PPE), including clothing made of shock-resistant fabric,...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. If you have a query about the National Electrical Code (NEC), Jim will help you solve it. Send questions to codefaqs@gmail.com . Answers are based on the 2017 NE...
In 2017, three employees were unloading and staging structural metal beams with a boom truck crane. The truck-mounted crane was moving the beams from an open-top container when the boom truck cable touched a high-power line,...
May is National Electrical Safety Month, and in honor of OSHA’s annual National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, which is May 7–11, here are some fall protection questions to consider.
Nothing makes a job easier than having the right tools. The Fiber Optic Association is updating its recommended tool list for trainers. In the process, I have learned about “old reliable” tools and the new tools available to help the fiber technician.