Six abandoned surface coal mines in southwest Virginia, owned by the Nature Conservancy (TNC), a global conservation organization, are being transformed into solar farms—the first utility-scale solar systems in the region...
The essence of lighting design is layering, or introducing general, task and accent lighting to a space. In a conference room, we might have downlights for general, a pendant over the table for task, wall washers and the...
Electric motors convert electricity into useful energy that keeps much of the world working. From refrigerators in homes to motors operating large machines in manufacturing plants, electric motors provide necessary power. In...
The NEC rules often determine which electrical systems must be grounded, which are permitted to be grounded and which are not permitted to be grounded. The provisions are broken down for each system application. Part II of...
My experience in the electrical construction industry has made very clear to me that relationships are critically important to a successful and fulfilling career. It is key to talk and connect with people, and only then can...
In 1989, OSHA first issued CFR 29 1910.147, The Control of Hazardous Energy (Lockout/Tagout). It is estimated that compliance with the regulation prevents 120 deaths and 50,000 injuries each year across all industries. In...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. Send questions about the National Electrical Code (NEC) to Jim at codefaqs@gmail.com. Answers are based on the 2020 NEC. Bollards required? Does the NEC require...
Milton Fineline has been chief estimator for Altair Electric (a fictional entity) for over 17 years. He has earned a reputation for detailed accuracy, meticulousness and good judgment, although he has had little experience...
During the pandemic, many people worked and studied at home, all needing broadband internet to do so. Robust home internet is best achieved with fiber to the home (FTTH) using passive optical networks (PONs). How well do you understand FTTH using PONs?