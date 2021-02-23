Electric vehicle (EV) use is growing rapidly across the country. As the technology catches on, demand for a comprehensive network of charging infrastructure is also on the rise. Stakeholders recognize the trend and are taking...
Now that the pandemic is slowly subsiding and construction activity is stepping up, the construction industry is back to a familiar refrain: labor shortages. According to the 2020 Marcum JOLTS Analysis, total hires and job...
Earlier this year, we launched the NECA Podcast Network (NPN), a series of new podcasts covering a range of issues important to electrical contractors. One podcast is “Innovation Overload,” created by our Technology and...
Storms wreak havoc and create dangerous conditions even after the weather itself has subsided. Tornadoes are particularly violent. They kill about 60 people per year and account for many more injuries, most of which occur...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. Send questions about the National Electrical Code (NEC) to codefaqs@gmail.com. Answers are based on the 2020 NEC. Cutting into solid rock Where nonmetallic...
The Energy Act of 2020 included provisions that could impact the bottom lines of electric utilities and energy developers for several years. Among the most important terms are extensions of solar and wind tax incentives that...
Knob-and-tube wiring was used in buildings as a source of electrical energy from the 1880s. From the late 1930s–1950s, nonmetallic sheathed cable (type NM cable) and armored cable (type AC cable) were installed without an...
Big Jake was a rough, old-school project manager for a general contractor. He thought subcontractor work was never completely up to par and should go faster. Weekly, Big Jake emailed each of his subs that more crews were...
Every day some fiber optic network goes down. Sometimes it’s equipment failure and sometimes it’s construction damage, which we call “backhoe fade.” How well do you know how to find and fix network outages?