First Place Tie Clamp it on We keep a few of these inexpensive clamps on the truck all of the time. We clamp them on cables that need to be quickly identified. It is a really easy and inexpensive way to temporarily mark a...
Several times per year, an article—typically based on a research study—is published warning consumers about the potential health risks of exposure to blue light produced by LED lighting. The International Commission on...
Although not an official rule, the “two-second rule” for assumed arc durations originated with the 2002 edition of IEEE 1584—IEEE Guide for Performing Arc-Flash Hazard Calculations. It is also in the 2018 edition of the...
in the 1880s, Tesla (not the car) and Edison (not the city) debated which method of electric current distribution should be used to deliver electricity from generators to homes and businesses. It was a less-than-friendly...
In my first few years at NFPA, I met an electrical inspector who served as an expert witness in legal cases involving shock and electrocutions involving swimming pools. He told me that business was good, which was sad news...
Last year saw U.S. coal-fired generating capacity drop by an estimated 13.7 gigawatts (GW), and the first five days of 2020 suggested the fuel’s fortunes will only continue to shrink. By Jan. 5, 2020, two of the four...
For as long as people have been making contracts, they have been making imperfect ones. When a court is asked to make sense of faulty agreements—before a judge throws up his hands and says, “I can’t make any sense of this”...
Every National Electrical Code cycle, from the advent of ground-fault circuit-interrupter (GFCI) protection in Section 680-4 in the 1968 NEC , has featured changes in the installation and application of GFCIs. The first GFCI...