As more coal plants age out, Great Plains states—which are sunny, wide-open, and windy and have a lot of room for ethanol-producing cornfields—now have some of the highest percentages of renewable generation within their...
According to the newly released “2019 Energy-Efficient Home Design Trends Report," published by Fixr, a remodeling cost information firm, homeowners are becoming more motivated to introduce more energy efficiency technologies...
According to the most recent report from Dodge Data & Analytics , the Dodge Momentum Index lost 4.4 percent in February, falling to 146.9 from 153.6 in January. Both components of the index fell in February. The institutional...
Electrical safety is not just a priority for electricians and electrical contractors; there are professionals all over the world who have made it their business. This was evident at the IEEE Electrical Safety Workshop (ESW),...
Recently, two of the world’s biggest automakers—and two of its biggest consumers of fossil fuels—made major announcements concerning renewable power. GM and Ford will now power some their biggest facilities with wind power...
Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions in the United States rose last year due to higher demand at power plants as well as greater energy use within the transportation sector, from industrial activity and in buildings—demand that...
It might sound like newfangled science-fiction tech, but China has plans to build the world’s first space-based solar power station by 2050, according to an article in Forbes . The solar power station, owned by the state’s...
Solar panels and windmills are powering up homes and businesses at a growing rate. However, they also are making an impact in some unlikely industries. According to a recent study by Navigant Research, the global mining...
Working safely with cabling and cords in the electrical industry is a priority for all workers. OSHA has specific requirements for this. Whether it is temporary power cords or permanently installed cables, safety is a must for everyone.
Most fiber optic techs are familiar with optical loss test sets, and many use optical time-domain reflectometers, but power meters may not be familiar to all of them. Are you knowledgeable about this instrument?