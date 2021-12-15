This issue wraps up the first year of Line Contractor. Since I started traveling to trade shows again in September, I have met more of you readers and gotten some valuable feedback. Keep those (email) cards and letters coming...
Objectives Upon completing this training, the employee will be able to: Describe the added dangers of storm restoration operations Identify the appropriate steps to take to avoid injury during storm restoration efforts...
Each year, we continue to see that fall protection is one of OSHA’s top 10 cited violations. Why is that? Is it because there is limited guidance on what is required? Is there limited availability of the equipment necessary...
Against the background of broad U.S. electricity disruptions, Congress passed President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes funding for grid modernization efforts. Kevin Ludwig, associate vice president...
There have been many changes and new challenges in ensuring line contractors perform their work safely, but Matthew C. Compher is up to the task. Compher, vice president of safety, health, environmental and quality at Houston...
In September, the Biden administration announced a goal of producing 75% of the nation’s electricity using wind and solar by 2035, and 90% by 2050. Meeting these targets will take more than building additional wind and solar...
Rats, mice, snakes, spiders, used syringes, raw sewage and standing water are just a few of the unsavory hazards Mike Starner encountered while working in manholes as a troubleshooter for Baltimore Gas & Electric. More...