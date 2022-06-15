According to a report from market research firm Guidehouse Insights, smart technology is beginning to make inroads into emergency lighting systems for commercial buildings—a market segment that has typically been slow to...
The cable fault locator market is on the verge of considerable growth. A recent report from Future Market Insights (FMI) predicts an impressive 10.1% year-over-year growth rate through 2029, surpassing $1.5 billion in value...
When it comes to developing smart grid technologies, the name Edith Clarke speaks volumes for the past and present. Though born in 1883, when it was highly unlikely for women to become engineers, Clarke created something many...
With any new technology, standardization is a key element of success. Recognizing this imperative, on June 9, 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to develop minimum...
Following two years of truly innovative approaches to online events, I’m happy to say we at NECA have been able to safely return to meeting in person. Our calendar this year is packed with events to inform all aspects of...
Last summer, OSHA canceled the agency’s long-standing tree care directive, “Citation Guidance Related to Tree Care and Tree Removal Operations” (CPL 02-01-045), because the administration believes these hazards are adequately...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. Send questions about the National Electrical Code (NEC) to Jim at codefaqs@gmail.com. Answers are based on the 2020 NEC. Dedicated spaces for vaccinations In a...
“Who you gonna call?” That unforgettable question from “Ghostbusters” sprung to mind after our stop for coffee with Eichelle Thompson, marketing director at Lemberg Electric Co. Inc. in Brookfield, Wis. Thompson's mission is...
Chapter 4 of the NEC, Equipment for General Use, includes the minimum requirements for equipment such as motors, transformers, appliances, heating equipment and more. According to Section 90.3, these rules are general in nature but could be amended by the specific requirements in chapters 5–7. Properly applying the NEC requires steady use and accurate navigation, so students of the Code are always learning.