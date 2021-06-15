As the largest utility in California, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), San Francisco, along with its 16 million customers, has been heavily impacted by the state’s growing number and intensity of wildfires. Last week...
Each year, the National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA) schedules a week-long Trench Safety Stand Down. This year, the event being held June 14–18. Founded in 1964, the National Utility Contractors Association, Fairfax...
At the National Electrical Contractors Association, we know that our industry—like most—is all about people. From the people at our member companies, to the workers on the job site and beyond, everything we do is driven by...
In 2016, OSHA published a final rule updating its more than 40-year-old respirable crystalline silica exposure limits and mitigated other silica-related hazards. Silica can cause health conditions ranging from silicosis to...
Lisa Sun is the founder and CEO of Gravitas, a New York City-based company that has demonstrably set itself apart in the world of fashion with patented innovations and stylish solutions in women’s apparel. She is a highly...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. Send questions about the National Electrical Code (NEC) to Jim at codefaqs@gmail.com. Answers are based on the 2020 NEC. Grow facility requirements Are there any...
Many states use the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) as the basis for their commercial building energy code, which regulates the energy-efficient design of new construction and renovations. Regarding lighting...
Emission-reduction targets are pegged to 2005 levels. So President Joe Biden’s plan to cut total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 50%–52% by 2030 is based on percentages compared to 2005 emissions levels. A report from the...
Grounding rules for AC substations are provided in Part X of NEC Article 250. Substations are generally covered by NEC requirements, if not exempted by Section 90.2(B)(5), which addresses installations under the exclusive control of the utility. Not all substations fall into that category. The NEC also includes many rules for medium- and high-voltage installations. Since it is a work in progress, expansion of coverage in this area continues.