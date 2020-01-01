A new presidential executive order directs federal government agencies to take whatever actions necessary, including waiving environmental regulations, to streamline and expedite infrastructure projects to hasten the economic...
Despite their popularity and growth, renewables have been fighting against the low costs of fossil fuels for decades. Like a long run of clear skies and powerful winds, a number of factors have been working in their favor...
What will the office of the future look like and how will it affect fire alarm system design? I recently read a prediction by Steelcase, a manufacturer of office equipment, stating what the company foresees: more flexible...
First Place Scoop it all up For loose screws hiding at the bottom of my tool belt, I leave a magnet in the pouch to gather them up. It makes it easier to get them out and prevents them from rolling out if I put the belt down...
The great outdoors is becoming an option for office workers as four walls disappear for those who want fresh air and sky to feed performance, collaboration and wellness. Providing wired and wireless power to make this...
Like most of you, I’m spending more time at my computer than I’d like. Between all the virtual meetings and FaceTime calls with family and friends, it feels like my life revolves around a screen. I’m not complaining, as it is...
Recently a worker was fatally injured after being electrocuted through indirect contact with a 7,200 volt overhead power line. In an anchor-setting process, a boom truck with an auger attached was turning a utility pole...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. Send questions about the National Electrical Code (NEC) to Jim at codefaqs@gmail.com. Answers are based on the 2020 NEC . Bonding at the concert Does Article 525...
Fire alarm systems interface with many other emergency control functions in a facility. Do you know what the NFPA 72-2019 requirements are? Test your knowledge here. Answers are on page 87. To take the quiz electronically, visit ecmag.com.
The NEC addresses systems that are required, permitted and not permitted to be grounded. There are important requirements that apply to grounded service conductors installed at the
service equipment, including permitted and required connections, routing, and identification means.