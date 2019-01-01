Renewables have faced many challenges in their quest to penetrate mainstream energy markets. High costs and the whims of nature have always been the foremost among them. As renewable energy grows, add oversupply to the list....
Legislatures in two states—Hawaii, and now Nevada—have determined, if the states impose mandates for utilities to increase their use of renewable energy sources, the states should also allow utilities to implement alternative...
“Make Do and mend” is the title of a British booklet published during World War II; it encouraged people to repair their clothing so the military could use the country’s fabric for uniforms. Making such an effort may sound...
I often think about how much people can accomplish when they come together to support a worthy cause. It’s a powerful thing to witness. As leaders in the electrical construction industry, ask yourself: What do I care about?...
Demolition and renovation work present unique hazards that, unfortunately, often are overlooked and result in job-related injuries and fatalities. These dangers can be controlled and eliminated with the appropriate planning,...
Staffing shortages have plagued the construction industry in recent years and are likely to continue for the foreseeable future. Part of this larger issue is a constant shortage of project managers (PMs). In boom times or...
Ever since the first personal computer arrived on the scene, people have been telling me I would be replaced by one some day. My comeback was always that the machine would need me to run it. Lately though, my imagination has...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. If you have a query about the National Electrical Code (NEC) , Jim will help you solve it. Send questions to codefaqs@gmail.com . Answers are based on the 2017...