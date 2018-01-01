In April, we discussed why we typically install a fire alarm system (life safety—early warning) and began a discussion on some of the issues to be aware of when designing and installing spot type smoke detectors. I promised w...
Per the National Electrical Code (NEC), electrical equipment must be rated for voltage and ampacity, and it is required to carry normal current and the amount of available fault current during ground-fault or short-circuit conditions. Warnings also must be on equipment that is likely to need examination, adjustment, servicing or maintenance while energized.
Now that the 2015 edition of NFPA 4, Standard for Integrated Fire Protection and Life Safety System Testing, has been adopted in the 2018 codes, let’s see what you know about integrated systems testing requirements.