In June, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced that it would begin moving 10,000 miles of power lines underground to reduce instances of wildfires. The project, valued at $15 billion to $30 billion, will begin in California...
Solar cells have always been renewable sources of energy as the sun’s energy seems to be in limitless supply, and much solar energy goes unused. Improvements in materials used to fabricate solar cells could greatly improve...
Electric buses are predicted to make up 44% of new bus sales and comprise a majority of the global bus fleet by 2040, according to Bloomberg. As adoption of electric buses, promulgated as a means to reduce costs as well as...
Since I began my term as NECA President, I have traveled to meet many of you and listen and respond to the needs we face as an industry. One common area of need is effective recruitment. We need to entice the right kinds of...
According to industrial safety and hygiene news, there are an estimated 30,000 instances of arc flash each year in the United States. On average, these incidents result in 7,000 burns, 2,000 hospitalizations and 400 deaths...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. Send questions about the National Electrical Code (NEC) to Jim at codefaqs@gmail.com. Answers are based on the 2020 NEC. Agricultural building wiring We are...
From the beginning of our visit to ECSI, a subsidiary of Hunt Electric, Bloomington, Minn., there was no doubt we had landed in the midst of a very busy organization that fully aspires to be, as they describe it, “a team of...
Skyglow, light trespass, glare and color remain issues in outdoor lighting design. For the first time, the DesignLights Consortium (DLC) addressed them in technical requirements released December 2021. LUNA version 1.0...