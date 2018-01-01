As part of its journey to toward total carbon neutrality, the City of St. Paul, Minn., has set a goal to make all public buildings carbon-neutral by 2030 and all private buildings carbon-neutral by 2050. Other efforts on its...
In the past few years, there has been a explosion of customer-owned and -sited renewable energy generation (called distributed energy resources, or DER), such as residential rooftop solar, larger solar installations (on comme...
In their efforts to incorporate more wind and solar into their resource portfolios, one of the biggest challenges electric utilities face is meeting demand during a single three- to five-hour period every day, especially week...
No, it’s not a new haircut. It’s a complete makeover. Thanks for noticing. We have two orders of business this month. First, the print edition redesign. Over the years, we’ve updated ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR’s appearance a few t...
The nature of electrical construction means workers may need to spend long hours outdoors in hot, humid conditions. If those people don’t take the proper precautions, they’re at risk for heat-related issues that could be fata...
The sun almost always shines in Los Angeles, but it never seems to get too hot, even in the dog days of summer. This fourth of July holiday, the sun was much less forgiving, and the local utility struggled to keep up. Several...
Once considered an out-of-the-box process for construction projects, design/build is becoming the preferred delivery method for a growing number of public and private owners, according to FMI Corp.’s Design-Build Utilization...
Minnesota homeowners are joining co-ops to create bulk purchasing power opportunities for solar power systems. Installations can cost $15,000 and higher, but these co-ops help consumers save 10–30 percent of the upfront cost,...