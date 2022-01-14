As the electric vehicle (EV) market gains traction, there’s opportunity for electrical contracting companies of all sizes to provide services associated with its mass implementation. There are charging station installations...
On Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, the Supreme Court blocked enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency temporary standard (ETS) that mandates a vaccine-or-test requirement for large companies. The...
As a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, buildings have become a prime target for decarbonization. In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul announced an ambitious plan to reduce emissions by electrifying new buildings at a...
No one believed we could do it. But we arranged an on-the-job interview with a service and maintenance electrician 100 years from now. When we arrived at the job site, we immediately encountered someone walking by who...
The cost of materials is up, so availability is down. The cost of labor is up and availability is down. How can you plan for 2022 with these factors working against you? First, let’s look at the root cause. We are in this...
In 2020, we learned that internet and broadband connectivity were necessities, not luxuries. In 2021, we learned we’re not prepared to make it universally available. The problem is not technology; old technology and new...
Let’s kick off the new year by reviewing changes in the 2022 edition of the NFPA 72 National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code. While most jurisdictions won’t adopt this for a while, it’s good to know what’s coming. Let’s start...
The mastermind concept isn’t new. The term “mastermind” dates back to Napoleon Hill’s 1925 book, “The Law of Success.” Hill describes groups of peers helping one another solve their most challenging problems. While a peer...