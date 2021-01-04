As the energy industry becomes smarter, consumers are getting smarter, too. Building energy management systems (BEMS) give owners greater control over efficiency and consumption in their buildings. Published in September of...
With this new year comes a new presidential administration with vastly different environmental and economic priorities. For electric utilities, this could result in a significant ratcheting up of environmental regulations and...
The National Electrical Code Section 700.10(A) requires all boxes and enclosures—including transfer switches, generators and power panels that are part of an emergency system—to be marked so they are readily identifiable as...
Playing with fire When I was around 10 years old, I learned the “fine art” of playing with fire. I thought it was amazing to wave my finger directly through a candle flame without being burned. I also learned (the hard way)...
More documentation is being required in the National Electrical Code and NFPA 70E, the Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace. The words “documented” or “documentation” appear in the 2017 NEC approximately 104 times...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. Send questions about the National Electrical Code (NEC) to Jim at codefaqs@gmail.com. Answers are based on the 2020 NEC. Getting started with the NEC I’m a...
How do You keep up with the news? About 25 years ago, NFPA subscribed to a news clipping service. I received articles from a range of media sources with key words highlighted. Some provided useful information, others did not...
There are numerous tools for cutting wire, cables and conductors, and these tools can be very job-specific. Selecting the right tool for each task affects work quality and efficiency. In training, apprentices are introduced...