Most contractors feel confident that they have the qualifications to install any fire alarm system, regardless of size or complexity. You likely already know that only an unfinished fire alarm system can delay the occupancy...
Last week, three members of the U.S. House Committee on Energy & Commerce released the legislative framework of the draft Climate Leadership and Environmental Action for our Nation’s (CLEAN) Future Act, with the goal of...
The U.S. Department of Energy have expedited plans to lower the country’s reliance on foreign sources for lithium-ion batteries by increasing the country’s energy storage capacity with the launch of the agency’s Energy...
To use a baseball analogy, the infrared (IR) thermometer is a true “utility player” for electricians, believes Richard Wexler, director of instrument marketing at Flir. IR thermometers are useful for identifying abnormal...
I recently came across a YouTube video showcasing a Canadian electrical contracting firm. An electrician, Joel, says he plans to stock up on supplies at the office before leaving for a job site to finish off his terminal...
First Place Don’t get the point For anyone who has ever been stuck by the sharp tips of the needle tip probes when using a multimeter, this one’s for you. The protective rubber tips that come with the probes are usually lost...
Innovative connectors, powerful cordless tools and wire raceways—the 2019 NECA Showstopper judges evaluated a broad range of entries. In the end, they selected 25 products as 2019 Showstoppers. Sponsored by ELECTRICAL...
Dodge Data & Analytics reports that total construction activity in 2019 fell 1% ($809 billion), a marginally different result from the flat growth economists forecast last year. Projections for 2020 show a reduction of 4% (...
The beginning of the year is always a good time to brush up on your safety knowledge. If you miss an answer, take the time to refresh what you know before the year gets started. Here’s hoping you have an injury-free 2020. Answers are on page 95.
When the project is finished, the installer should present the project manager a book or flash drive of test results along with a summary in the documentation package on the cable plant. The manager must review the data and decide if the installation was done properly. Do you know how to analyze the data and make that decision?