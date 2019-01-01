According to a memo that Bloomberg uncovered using the Freedom of Information Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is considering taking to the air with camera-equipped drones as a way to gather more...
Increasingly, electrical contractors who are involved in new construction work may find where they are expected to show up to work, and what they are expected to do, will change significantly. A new report, " Report of the...
Next-gen nuclear reactors are coming. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) this month said that it intends to contract with American Centrifuge Operating LLC, subsidiary of Centrus Energy Corp., for the demonstration of high...
Now in its third week, the partial shutdown of the federal government has left many contractors unsure of how to proceed and, once the shutdown ends, what remedies, if any, they will have for time lost and costs incurred. NECA has partnered with the law firm of Smith, Currie & Hancock to provide greater and more detailed information for electrical contractors on what they need to know about the partial shutdown.
Despite the Trump Administration’s efforts to prolong the life of coal in the United States, the industry seems to be on an inevitable decline. According to statistics released recently by the U.S. Environmental Information...
In October 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the average hourly wage for construction workers increased to $30.18 in September, up from $30.00 in August, and 3.1 percent higher than September 2017....
According to the IEEE Standards Association, approximately 2,000 workers are admitted to burn centers each year for extended injury treatment caused by arc flash incidents. With this in mind, the IEEE Standards Association...
New lighting technology provides electrical contractors with a unique capability to redo an aging home and vastly improve the lighting system. At the same time, many aspects of an existing home, such as its construction, can...