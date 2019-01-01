More Stories From This Issue

Safety
Jan 2019

OSHA May Use Drones for Inspection

William Atkinson
According to a memo that Bloomberg uncovered using the Freedom of Information Act, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is considering taking to the air with camera-equipped drones as a way to gather more...
Your Business
Jan 2019

Federal Government Partial Shutdown: What Contractors Need to Know

Now in its third week, the partial shutdown of the federal government has left many contractors unsure of how to proceed and, once the shutdown ends, what remedies, if any, they will have for time lost and costs incurred. NECA has partnered with the law firm of Smith, Currie & Hancock to provide greater and more detailed information for electrical contractors on what they need to know about the partial shutdown.
