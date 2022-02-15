Renewable generation is not the only innovation driving change in the nation’s energy infrastructure; microgrids are also on the rise. A study by the market research firm Guidehouse Insights makes a strong case for the...
While COVID-19 captured headlines in 2021, the story behind the scenes was about the skilled labor shortage. A 2021 third-quarter survey by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Royal Building Products...
The United States is one step closer to implementing a national electric vehicle (EV) charging network to enable people to “go the distance—from coast to coast.” On Feb. 10 the Department of Energy, the Department of...
If you are reading this magazine, you likely already know the benefits of a career in the electrical industry. Our work is incredibly fulfilling, and there are so many paths one can take once they get started. To this day, it...
It is estimated that 4 out of 5 workers, across all industries, feel overworked. When employees are stressed, they are less engaged and effective. Burned-out employees are far more likely to be involved in an incident...
Despite the many ways the soft and hard skills that service electricians must possess are so critical to the success of a service-delivery organization, sometimes electrical contractors do precious little to screen candidates...
I was fortunate to have great teachers early in my career. One important lesson I learned was, “Do not try to estimate project types you have never estimated before.” That sounds rather limiting for expanding your knowledge...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. Send questions about the National Electrical Code (NEC) to Jim at codefaqs@gmail.com. Answers are based on the 2020 NEC. Baptistry pool Our church is considering...
Chapter 6, Special Equipment, addresses equipment installations such as fire pumps, electric signs, elevators and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE). In addition to the electrical general installation rules, Chapter 6 requirements often modify general rules in a more restrictive fashion.