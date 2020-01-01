More Stories From This Issue

Integrated Systems
Feb 2020

There’s Always More To Learn

By
Jim Hayes
I like to think of training as updating your KSAs—knowledge, skills and abilities. I learned about KSAs many years ago from the NJATC’s apprenticeship programs. When the Fiber Optics Association was started 25 years ago, we...
Shutterstock/ Nizwa Design
Your Business
Feb 2020

Pro Tips: Colors, Coins and Seals

First Place Plugging in color Have you ever tried to plug in something at a temporary power distribution center job site and forgot what cord goes to each power tool or other equipment? Depending on the length of the...
Lowe's Pro Tips logo.
Codes & Standards
Feb 2020

Making the Code at Home

By
Mark C. Ode
Even though the 2020 National Electrical Code was just issued in September 2019 and many states will not adopt the new Code until this year, electrical contractors should be aware of the major changes that will affect most...
home
Your Business
Feb 2020

This Moment in Time

By
Richard P. Bingham
During a “PQ Primer” seminar I recently presented, we discussed how photovoltaic inverters synthesize the fundamental power frequency when there is no voltage reference from the grid. For years, time was told by counting the...
University of Tennessee / YouTube
Codes & Standards
Feb 2020

In Times Past

By
Mark Earley
The winter of 1975 was pivotal for the electrical industry. Two major fires within a month reminded the industry of how fires in combustible cable insulation can have catastrophic results. Neither of the fires occurred in an...
harpers ferry
Home
© 2003-2020. All rights reserved. Electrical Contractor Magazine