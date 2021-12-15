The combination of extreme weather and the growth of renewables have focused attention on the nation's aging and inadequate transmission infrastructure. On Dec. 16, 2021, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued...
Scope creep has traditionally been the top driver of claims and disputes on capital projects in the Americas, but during the pandemic, the main culprit has been design problems exacerbated by “failings in the management of...
A rare December tornado that ripped through western Kentucky and several other states on Dec. 10, 2021, left communities, especially those across western Kentucky, completely devastated. Fifteen counties in Kentucky are...
LED lighting and its aid to sustainable business goals is the trend to watch for electrical contractors. LED technology is on pace to replace traditional incandescent lighting for homeowners, and it is also making inroads...
Many electrical contractors believe that having a competitive advantage means always having the lowest bid. However, business experts and academicians believe there’s more to it than pricing. They rate differentiation of...
Each of us has a unique personality. Looking at your employees, even though two individuals may have the same skills, experience and job title, their personalities are probably quite different. When it comes to your business...
According to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE), Washington, D.C., remotely assessing a home’s energy efficiency gained popularity during the last year and a half, and the trend is likely to outlast...
In December 2021, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), Washington, D.C., announced the formation of the National Electric Highway Coalition (NEHC), which merges the Electric Highway Coalition and the Midwest Electric Vehicle...
The National Electrical Code has several explicit requirements specifying a qualified person. Any notes after NEC tables have mandatory application to the table they follow, in contrast to informational notes, which are not mandatory as indicated in Section 90.5(C). Test yourself on those and other Code requirements.