Advances in new technology often feed off of one another. This dynamic has been on full display in the energy sector, where renewable power and battery technology have contributed to each other's growth. According to a report...
The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), Atlanta, announced that its Electric Information Sharing and Analysis Center (E-ISAC) is partnering with the U.S. Department of Energy to expand its Cybersecurity...
Around the world, hundreds of millions of homes and businesses are connected to the internet on optical fiber, and almost every one with a network architecture called passive optical network (PON). There are two main...
Solar energy has expanded nearly 46-fold in the United States since 2008, according to Pew Research Center. Today, solar energy produces an estimated 62.5 gigawatts—enough to power 12 million American homes—according to the U...
First Place Keeping it pretty Like any service electrician, we have a box of receptacles and switches that are loose and ready to be installed in customers’ homes. However, the customers won’t believe that they’re brand new...
The National Electrical Code has several requirements applicable to emergency systems, legally required standby systems, essential electrical systems and optional standby systems. From a basic performance standpoint, the...
As impacts from climate change become more obvious, an alliance has formed between groups from opposite sides of the hydropower debate. A joint statement signed in October between hydropower developers and several...
Arc energy reduction is critical for working on high-energy electrical equipment. However, many electrical designers, contractors and inspectors don’t understand the issues surrounding energy reduction. Arc energy reduction...
The NEC generally provides prescriptive requirements for electrical installations and systems. A few performance requirements exist, such as performance testing rules of ground-fault protection of equipment and witness testing of emergency and legally required standby systems. The AHJ is required to conduct or witness the testing when installation is complete. How much do you know about testing?