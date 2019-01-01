The National Electrical Code is designed for the practical safeguarding of people and property from hazards arising from the use of electricity. The two major hazards are shock and fire, but the third, arc flash, is starting...
First Place A clean heat When wiring control boxes, cabinets, electrical panels, etc., and using adhesive cable-tie mounts (sticky feet), it helps to clean the surface with alcohol wipes and heat the area. The wipes remove...
Another year has come to a close. And with it, I invite you to reflect on how our industry has changed over the past year. Thanks to our dedicated members and staff, NECA has the flexibility to adapt to the evolving industry....
Falling objects kill hundreds of workers each year and injure thousands more. In fact, roughly 5% of all workplace fatalities are caused by falling and dropped objects. Deaths have resulted from dropped items as small as a...
The internet of things (IoT) offers electrical contractors powerful revenue-generating service opportunities and new challenges, according to a 2019 report published by ELECTRI International. “Smart Buildings and Internet of...
In part 1 of this series, we surveyed the current condition of the construction industry in view of the increasing deficits of capable manpower and project managers that plague it unendingly. In part 2, we highlighted rewards...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. If you have a query about the National Electrical Code (NEC) , Jim will help you solve it. Send questions to codefaqs@gmail.com . Answers are based on the 2017...
Every major change in the history of lighting has centered on substituting a new source of illumination for an older one. In the first half of the 1800s, gas lamps replaced whale-oil lamps. Later in the century, electric...
As indicated in Section 90.3, chapters 1 through 4 apply generally but can be modified or amended by the provisions in chapters 1 through 7. This Code quiz challenges readers with questions related to various special occupancies.