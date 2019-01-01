More Stories From This Issue

Your Business
Dec 2019

Pro Tips: Sticky Feet and Staying Organized

First Place A clean heat When wiring control boxes, cabinets, electrical panels, etc., and using adhesive cable-tie mounts (sticky feet), it helps to clean the surface with alcohol wipes and heat the area. The wipes remove...
Dec 2019

Preparing for a New Year

By
Larry Beltramo
Another year has come to a close. And with it, I invite you to reflect on how our industry has changed over the past year. Thanks to our dedicated members and staff, NECA has the flexibility to adapt to the evolving industry....
Safety
Dec 2019

Look Out Above

By
Tom O'Connor
Falling objects kill hundreds of workers each year and injure thousands more. In fact, roughly 5% of all workplace fatalities are caused by falling and dropped objects. Deaths have resulted from dropped items as small as a...
Lighting
Dec 2019

The EC in an IoT World

By
Craig DiLouie
The internet of things (IoT) offers electrical contractors powerful revenue-generating service opportunities and new challenges, according to a 2019 report published by ELECTRI International. “Smart Buildings and Internet of...
Your Business
Dec 2019

The Defining Difference

By
Andrew McCoy,
Fred Sargent
In part 1 of this series, we surveyed the current condition of the construction industry in view of the increasing deficits of capable manpower and project managers that plague it unendingly. In part 2, we highlighted rewards...
